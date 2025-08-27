- Added a new Settings menu in the main menu.
- You can now adjust the volume and switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.
- Item descriptions have been updated to be more readable.
- Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes crash unexpectedly.
Patch Notes 27.08
