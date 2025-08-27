 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19748030 Edited 27 August 2025 – 01:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a new Settings menu in the main menu.

- You can now adjust the volume and switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.

- Item descriptions have been updated to be more readable.

- Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes crash unexpectedly.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3759841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link