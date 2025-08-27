Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.6

Changes:

3 New Cards added, Chance, LoFi, and Energy Drink

Story levels have additional sections or modifications

1 new audiologs have been added to find in the story

2 New Unlockable costumes added

Updated achievement requirements to make some easier

Added player nametags online in pause menu

Added new "special rooms" to Escape that create unique scenarios for you to solve

Card odds altered

Keycards spawn further from elevator and with altered odds

Minor bug fixes,

More to come,

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience. Thanks for playing, Cole