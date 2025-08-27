 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747950 Edited 27 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.6

Changes:

  • 3 New Cards added, Chance, LoFi, and Energy Drink

  • Story levels have additional sections or modifications

  • 1 new audiologs have been added to find in the story

  • 2 New Unlockable costumes added

  • Updated achievement requirements to make some easier

  • Added player nametags online in pause menu

  • Added new "special rooms" to Escape that create unique scenarios for you to solve

  • Card odds altered

  • Keycards spawn further from elevator and with altered odds

  • Minor bug fixes,

  • More to come,

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience. Thanks for playing, Cole

