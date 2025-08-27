Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.6
Be sure to Wishlist the game today on PlayStation and check out some of what's in store in the free Directors Cut Part II update today
https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10011481
Changes:
3 New Cards added, Chance, LoFi, and Energy Drink
Story levels have additional sections or modifications
1 new audiologs have been added to find in the story
2 New Unlockable costumes added
Updated achievement requirements to make some easier
Added player nametags online in pause menu
Added new "special rooms" to Escape that create unique scenarios for you to solve
Card odds altered
Keycards spawn further from elevator and with altered odds
Minor bug fixes,
More to come,
Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience. Thanks for playing, Cole
