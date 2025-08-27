Three years ago, I made the decision to keep all games in the Barro franchise updated, including the older titles. This choice allowed the first game in the series to receive nearly 100 updates since its release — a milestone that makes the continuous addition of new content and improvements possible.

With this new update, all games in the Barro series are now moving to the latest version. The fixes and changes made to the online multiplayer mode in Barro GT are now also available in the other versions, ensuring consistency and improvements across the board.

Optimizations have been made to game loading, which should result in faster startup times and reduced disk usage for some versions.

Since this update brings significant changes, we kindly ask that any issues be reported on the community forum. This helps us identify and resolve any instability quickly.

Lastly, we apologize for posting the same announcement across all games in the series. We understand it may seem repetitive, but it’s necessary for Steam to properly track updates for each title.

Thank you for continuing to play. ːb22_upː