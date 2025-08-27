 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747873
Update notes via Steam Community
-Pushed network sync higher for "smoother" driving across the network
-Fixed accelerating in Automatic mode
-Smoothed gear shifting in Automatic mode
-Fixed some wheel collider issues with the player
-Fixed wheel mesh visual not appearing properly
-Adjusted vehicle physics material for a better feeling collision (still needs work)

