 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19747791 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

First update for the castle creator. It adds a lot of roofs, pieces and tower styles. Bartizans, extra arches, a new gatehouse and a lot more!

Next to that it polishes the overall creator experience and it should feel a lot better to use.

Patch Notes:
- Add wall level tower style
- Add separate global controls for wall, tower and gate style
- Add square tower with 'sunk-in roof'
- Add wall base, supports and arches as separate items
- Add round tower roof with the machicolations stonework under the battlements
- Add sandstone material set
- Add more loose buildings like cathedral and roman church
- Add specific names for towers and gates to avoid confusion
- Add new gate type
- Add solid battlement walls
- Add bartizans
- Add ladders to adapter pieces
- Add dynamic labels to global set cycling in castle creator info window
- Add a lot more roof types for towers
- Add little offset to flag props to prevent wall clipping
- Add inward corner meshes
- Various tweaks and improvements to the castle creator
- Lower minimum required castle size to 3x2 interior tiles
- Improve auto stair locations
- Improve formation spawn behavior in custom castles
- Replace wall arches set with no slit set
- Fix stair gap filler not filling on round towers
- Fix missing spawns on diagonal walls
- Fix missing spawns on separate prop pieces
- Fix double tower gate tower orientation
- Fix tower connectors not resolving when cycling visual sets
- Fix fire brazier spawns on custom castles
- Fix stairs not rebuilding after removing wall piece and placing it again
- Fix player spawning under landscape in certain cases
- Fix material-set resetting every time you switched pieces

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link