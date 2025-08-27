Hello everyone!



First update for the castle creator. It adds a lot of roofs, pieces and tower styles. Bartizans, extra arches, a new gatehouse and a lot more!



Next to that it polishes the overall creator experience and it should feel a lot better to use.



Patch Notes:

- Add wall level tower style

- Add separate global controls for wall, tower and gate style

- Add square tower with 'sunk-in roof'

- Add wall base, supports and arches as separate items

- Add round tower roof with the machicolations stonework under the battlements

- Add sandstone material set

- Add more loose buildings like cathedral and roman church

- Add specific names for towers and gates to avoid confusion

- Add new gate type

- Add solid battlement walls

- Add bartizans

- Add ladders to adapter pieces

- Add dynamic labels to global set cycling in castle creator info window

- Add a lot more roof types for towers

- Add little offset to flag props to prevent wall clipping

- Add inward corner meshes

- Various tweaks and improvements to the castle creator

- Lower minimum required castle size to 3x2 interior tiles

- Improve auto stair locations

- Improve formation spawn behavior in custom castles

- Replace wall arches set with no slit set

- Fix stair gap filler not filling on round towers

- Fix missing spawns on diagonal walls

- Fix missing spawns on separate prop pieces

- Fix double tower gate tower orientation

- Fix tower connectors not resolving when cycling visual sets

- Fix fire brazier spawns on custom castles

- Fix stairs not rebuilding after removing wall piece and placing it again

- Fix player spawning under landscape in certain cases

- Fix material-set resetting every time you switched pieces