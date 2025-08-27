Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue in Endless Mode where the background title button could still be pressed.
Improvements for Usability and Clarity
In Endless Mode, you can now set the dungeon floor more easily: choose in increments of 10 floors, as well as directly select the maximum or minimum floor with a single button.
Improved the item descriptions for Gold Magnet, Experience Orb, and Speed Up to make them clearer.
