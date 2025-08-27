Firearm Kinetic Energy Buff
All FIrearms (aside from the Ray Gun) Kinetic Energy now increases damage by 50%, increased from 25%
Ray Gun Kinetic Energy now increases damage by 100%, increased from 25%
Ray Gun damage reduced from 1600 to 1000
Melee Penetration Buff
All non-starter melee weapons now have 80% penetration, increased from 75%
In Other News...
Wumbo weapons from the Mystery Box will cap at 1 in 10 chance, nerfed from 1 in 5 chance
Winchester rapid reload multiplier reduced from 50% to 40%
Changed files in this update