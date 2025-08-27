 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747634
Update notes via Steam Community

Firearm Kinetic Energy Buff

  • All FIrearms (aside from the Ray Gun) Kinetic Energy now increases damage by 50%, increased from 25%

  • Ray Gun Kinetic Energy now increases damage by 100%, increased from 25%

  • Ray Gun damage reduced from 1600 to 1000

Melee Penetration Buff

  • All non-starter melee weapons now have 80% penetration, increased from 75%

In Other News...

  • Wumbo weapons from the Mystery Box will cap at 1 in 10 chance, nerfed from 1 in 5 chance

  • Winchester rapid reload multiplier reduced from 50% to 40%

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2851701
