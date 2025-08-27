New Build Live: aff8628869

G’day Riftwalkers,

The day has finally come. Thanks to your support as early backers and Insiders, Alpha 3 is now live and ready for you to jump into. This is the first time many of you will be entering the Rift, and we cannot wait to see what you discover.

Alpha 3 is our biggest step forward yet, with new missions, smarter AI, rebuilt comms, and plenty of polish to make the experience more immersive. It is a true milestone for the project, and it would not exist without your help.

What’s new:

Procedural Mission System: Five new Primary Objectives of varying difficulty. More on the way.

AI behaviour and animation overhaul: Three difficulty levels. Smarter searches and clearer tells.

Big animation update: New cinematic deaths, new search animation, smoother transitions throughout.

Expanded Rift: New points of interest and outposts. Overhauled flora for an Australian bush feel.

Monster visual upgrade: Sharper silhouette, more detail up close, better readability in darkness.

In game VOIP rebuilt: Proximity and radio comms overhauled with the features you requested.

Performance and stability: Optimised scenes for smoother play. Fewer hitches and crashes.

Quality of life and polish: UI tweaks, new hints, improved prompts, and many bug fixes.

How to Play

If you supported the Kickstarter or Signed up as an INSIDER, you will have recieved a key via email.

Simply launch Steam, activate your key and install via “Macabre Playtest”

No Beta key/branch is required this time



Share Your Experience

The best place to leave feedback, clips, or bug reports is in the private Alpha Rift channel on Discord. We will be hanging out there throughout the playtest, keeping an eye on your runs through the Rift.

Need Help?

If you run into any issues, please join our Discord and open a support ticket. Our team will be ready to help you out.



JOIN THE DISCORD



This is just the beginning. Every play session, every note, every idea you send us helps shape Macabre into the game we all want it to be.



See you in the Rift.