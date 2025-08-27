 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747496 Edited 27 August 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Valley

  • Added King of the Hill game mode

  • Pushed spawn borders 20 meters further

  • Added more exits to the main base

  • Adjusted main base spawn locations

  • Added more cover outside of the main bases

New Features

  • Added a system to kick AFK players. A player is AFK if he has not done any action in the last 3 minutes

  • Added a region select option when creating a server

  • Added a disable chat setting (currently in the Controls Panel)

  • Added Discord Rich Presence to display the map you are currently playing in and your KDA

  • Added a Change Teams button in the escape menu. If the other team is full, you're in a squad, the match is about to end, or your team has more players, you are unable to change teams

Improvements

  • Added a progress bar to indicate how much spawn protection is remaining (TIP: If you shoot, spawn protection ends instantly!)

  • Added the current map name to the top left of the scoreboard

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player marker blocking the capture points on the spawn screen, preventing the player from spawning on an objective

  • Fixed a bug that caused ricochet bullets to be displaced on extreme angles

  • Fixed certain sounds ignoring player audio settings (including the fly overs on Sandstorm)

  • Fixed a bug that caused servers to duplicate on the multiplayer tab

  • Fixed incorrect collisions on Sandstorm A site

  • Grenades now reset when the game restarts

  • Fixed a bug that caused spacebar to not deploy the player

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to stop sprinting when bumped by another player

  • Possibly fixed a bug that caused the enemy death icon to pop up when respawning

  • Fixed the main menu character skin not updating after selecting the default skin

  • Fixed a bug where switching weapons too fast caused it to not swap weapons

  • Flood lights on Metro and Cargo no longer make the player light up when standing at the light source

  • Fixed some UI elements disappearing when aiming

Known Issues

  • Certain trees on Valley have incorrect shadows

  • Escape doesn't always work to go back in UI

  • Sprinting always cancels the M24 bolting animation

  • Certain scopes can see through transparent materials

  • Many translations are incorrect or missing

  • Grenades sometimes don't work as expected

  • Watches and sights are sometimes left floating around the map

A Note On Localization

We've noticed while creating some of the new features in this patch that the localization in POLYGON leaves a lot to be desired. We are aware of this and will be working on improving the translations very soon. Please bear with us, we apologize for any weird, missing, or inaccurate translations.

Changed files in this update

