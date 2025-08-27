Valley
Added King of the Hill game mode
Pushed spawn borders 20 meters further
Added more exits to the main base
Adjusted main base spawn locations
Added more cover outside of the main bases
New Features
Added a system to kick AFK players. A player is AFK if he has not done any action in the last 3 minutes
Added a region select option when creating a server
Added a disable chat setting (currently in the Controls Panel)
Added Discord Rich Presence to display the map you are currently playing in and your KDA
Added a Change Teams button in the escape menu. If the other team is full, you're in a squad, the match is about to end, or your team has more players, you are unable to change teams
Improvements
Added a progress bar to indicate how much spawn protection is remaining (TIP: If you shoot, spawn protection ends instantly!)
Added the current map name to the top left of the scoreboard
Bug Fixes
Fixed player marker blocking the capture points on the spawn screen, preventing the player from spawning on an objective
Fixed a bug that caused ricochet bullets to be displaced on extreme angles
Fixed certain sounds ignoring player audio settings (including the fly overs on Sandstorm)
Fixed a bug that caused servers to duplicate on the multiplayer tab
Fixed incorrect collisions on Sandstorm A site
Grenades now reset when the game restarts
Fixed a bug that caused spacebar to not deploy the player
Fixed a bug that caused the player to stop sprinting when bumped by another player
Possibly fixed a bug that caused the enemy death icon to pop up when respawning
Fixed the main menu character skin not updating after selecting the default skin
Fixed a bug where switching weapons too fast caused it to not swap weapons
Flood lights on Metro and Cargo no longer make the player light up when standing at the light source
Fixed some UI elements disappearing when aiming
Known Issues
Certain trees on Valley have incorrect shadows
Escape doesn't always work to go back in UI
Sprinting always cancels the M24 bolting animation
Certain scopes can see through transparent materials
Many translations are incorrect or missing
Grenades sometimes don't work as expected
Watches and sights are sometimes left floating around the map
A Note On Localization
We've noticed while creating some of the new features in this patch that the localization in POLYGON leaves a lot to be desired. We are aware of this and will be working on improving the translations very soon. Please bear with us, we apologize for any weird, missing, or inaccurate translations.
Changed files in this update