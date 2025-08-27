Added more cover outside of the main bases

Added more exits to the main base

Added King of the Hill game mode

Added a Change Teams button in the escape menu. If the other team is full, you're in a squad, the match is about to end, or your team has more players, you are unable to change teams

Added Discord Rich Presence to display the map you are currently playing in and your KDA

Added a disable chat setting (currently in the Controls Panel)

Added a system to kick AFK players. A player is AFK if he has not done any action in the last 3 minutes

Added the current map name to the top left of the scoreboard

Added a progress bar to indicate how much spawn protection is remaining (TIP: If you shoot, spawn protection ends instantly!)

Fixed player marker blocking the capture points on the spawn screen, preventing the player from spawning on an objective

Fixed a bug that caused ricochet bullets to be displaced on extreme angles

Fixed certain sounds ignoring player audio settings (including the fly overs on Sandstorm)

Fixed a bug that caused servers to duplicate on the multiplayer tab

Fixed incorrect collisions on Sandstorm A site

Grenades now reset when the game restarts

Fixed a bug that caused spacebar to not deploy the player

Fixed a bug that caused the player to stop sprinting when bumped by another player

Possibly fixed a bug that caused the enemy death icon to pop up when respawning

Fixed the main menu character skin not updating after selecting the default skin

Fixed a bug where switching weapons too fast caused it to not swap weapons

Flood lights on Metro and Cargo no longer make the player light up when standing at the light source