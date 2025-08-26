- Fixed a problem with the dinosaur animation (again)

- Added a missing collision on a container

- Improved Elsa and Sapphire's hair physics (except in multiplayer where the values ​​are intact)

- Added a loading image when the city of York loads in the open world as well as in other locations because some thought the game was frozen

- I removed a snow mountain near the swamp because it was originally used to hide an issue that I couldn't fix at the time

- Slightly improved the textures of the snow mountains

- Added noise when Sapphire does a forward flip

- Fixed an issue with Elsa's hair in the opening cutscene with Jones's grandfather