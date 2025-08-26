 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19747451 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a problem with the dinosaur animation (again)
- Added a missing collision on a container
- Improved Elsa and Sapphire's hair physics (except in multiplayer where the values ​​are intact)
- Added a loading image when the city of York loads in the open world as well as in other locations because some thought the game was frozen
- I removed a snow mountain near the swamp because it was originally used to hide an issue that I couldn't fix at the time
- Slightly improved the textures of the snow mountains
- Added noise when Sapphire does a forward flip
- Fixed an issue with Elsa's hair in the opening cutscene with Jones's grandfather

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
