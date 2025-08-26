- Fixed a problem with the dinosaur animation (again)
- Added a missing collision on a container
- Improved Elsa and Sapphire's hair physics (except in multiplayer where the values are intact)
- Added a loading image when the city of York loads in the open world as well as in other locations because some thought the game was frozen
- I removed a snow mountain near the swamp because it was originally used to hide an issue that I couldn't fix at the time
- Slightly improved the textures of the snow mountains
- Added noise when Sapphire does a forward flip
- Fixed an issue with Elsa's hair in the opening cutscene with Jones's grandfather
Added a loading image when the game loads in the open world and other stuffs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update