- Fixed various AI Behaviors to better ensure AI harvest/craft/research and store items appropriately
- Fixed regeneration of fish resource, Increased rate of fish regeneration by 4x
- Fixed chance for visitors and recruits to spawn inside player buildings
- Fixed weather creeping into roofed buildings and snow generating on roads
- Fixed CHOP BUG
- Fixed tutorial recruits stats that were missing
- Increased cost for all building upgrades
- Re-enable Q to upgrade and ensure all build parts have the correct upgrade part assigned
- Improvements to better ensure roads hide foliage
- AI Pathing & Stone Structures (Archway no longer blocks Villagers)
- Add warning and prevent saving files with special characters.
New Patch Build: 0.1.54200
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update