26 August 2025 Build 19747396
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various AI Behaviors to better ensure AI harvest/craft/research and store items appropriately
  • Fixed regeneration of fish resource, Increased rate of fish regeneration by 4x
  • Fixed chance for visitors and recruits to spawn inside player buildings
  • Fixed weather creeping into roofed buildings and snow generating on roads
  • Fixed CHOP BUG
  • Fixed tutorial recruits stats that were missing
  • Increased cost for all building upgrades
  • Re-enable Q to upgrade and ensure all build parts have the correct upgrade part assigned
  • Improvements to better ensure roads hide foliage
  • AI Pathing & Stone Structures (Archway no longer blocks Villagers)
  • Add warning and prevent saving files with special characters.

