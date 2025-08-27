 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747390 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Prepping for matchmaking, we're making some changes to the server systems.

Added a VFX to Reflex mode so you can see the ball spawning more easily.

More to come soon, join the discord.gg/protoball

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Protoball Beta Depot 703971
