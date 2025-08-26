It has been over a month since Death Ring: Second Impact entered Early Access, and we sincerely appreciate all your support! We are currently working at full speed on a brand-new chapter and new features, which we plan to bring to you next month. Without further ado, here is the update content:
Key Updates
Pool Dilution Issue Resolved Since the launch of the EA version, we have received extensive feedback regarding the Recruit Pack unlocking logic. We understand that pool dilution has impacted your tactical experience, so we’ve reworked the system:
The previous module and loadout disabling system has been unified into a Recruit Pack enable/disable system.
At least 12 Recruit Packs must remain enabled to start a mission.
Existing packs have been partially adjusted to fit this new logic.
New Save Points
Exiting during the preparation phase or returning to the main menu now saves your Hangar configuration.
A save is created when you click “Next Day” . During battle, if you quit or fail, selecting \[Return to Previous Day] will load this save.
New Content
New Loadouts
"Helstorm" Heavy Rotary Cannon
"Red Fang" Dual Heavy Axe Combo
"Cinder & Red Fang" Gun & Axe Combo
"Cinder & Iron Wall" Gun & Shield Combo
"Red Fang & Iron Wall" Axe & Shield Combo
New Modules
M183: Each constructed engineering unit gains 10 Core Durability every time it deals an instance of damage, lasting until the end of the battle.
M184: When a constructed engineering unit is attacked, it inflicts 10 Rupture stacks on the attacker.
M185: At the start of the turn, a constructed engineering unit gains 10 Core Durability for each adjacent engineering unit, lasting until the end of the battle.
M186: At the start of the turn, a constructed engineering unit gains 5% Mechanics for each adjacent engineering unit, lasting until the end of the battle.
M187: At the start of the turn, if no units are adjacent to a constructed engineering unit, it gains Core Durability +100, Critical Chance +10%, and Critical Damage +20%, lasting until the end of the battle.
M188: When constructing an engineering unit, its Mechanics +100%, lasting for 1 turn.
M189: When a constructed engineering unit attacks, randomly inflict either 10 Rupture stacks or 10 Overheat stacks on the target enemy.
M190: For every 2 Energizing stacks consumed, Mobility +1, lasting until the end of the turn.
M191: For every 1 Energizing stack consumed, restore 5 Energy next turn.
M192: For each enemy in Overheat state that dies during the enemy turn, Particle +10%, lasting until the end of the battle.
M193: When using an attack that applies Electric Bounce, if there is only 1 target, Particle +50%, lasting until the end of the attack.
M194: For every 20 Paralysis effects inflicted on enemies, Bounce Efficiency +1, lasting until the end of the battle.
M195: When using a Rupture-inflicting attack, after the attack ends, trigger Rupture Damage on the target.
M196: When attacking, for each Overheat stack owned, Firepower +1%, lasting until the end of the attack.
M197: When using a Repair-type skill, restore Core Durability equal to 50% of the redtoring amount to the allied Mecha with the lowest Core Durability on the field.
M198: Each time a constructed engineering unit attacks an enemy, Recruitment Points +1.
M199: Every second attack costs 20 Recruitment Points. But if it kills an enemy, gain 50 Recruitment Points.
M200: For each damage instance exceeding 10,000 damage, gain Recruitment Points equal to 1% of that damage amount.
M201: Throw-type skills are also treated as Melee-type skills.
M202: Critical Chance -100%, gain Mechanics bonus equal to 5% of Core Durability maximum.
M203: At the start of the turn, for each enemy within 3 tiles, Melee +10%, lasting until the end of the turn.
M204: When using a Melee-type skill, deal additional damage equal to half the original damage to all units surrounding the target enemy.
M205: When using a Ranged-type skill, for each damage instance dealt, Firepower +1%, lasting until the end of the turn.
M206: When Core Durability first drops below 30% of Core Durability maximum, restore all Armor Durability.
M207: Each time Armor Durability is restored or increased, accumulate extra damage for the next attack equal to 50% of the restored amount; can stack.
M208: At the end of the turn, for each remaining point of Magazine Capacity, Firepower +10%, lasting until the end of the battle.
M209: For each Stun inflicted on an enemy, Damage Modifier +5%, lasting until the end of the battle.
M210: When attacking, for each target, Damage Modifier +5%, lasting until the end of the attack.
Content Optimization
Heavy Armor Adjustments
Now provides fixed damage reduction based on Mechanics value.
Enemies carrying Heavy Armor now also have base Mechanics.
Visual Improvements for Some Loadouts
Reactive Pauldron
"Revenge" Propulsion System
"T12" Propulsion Device
"Darius" Engineering Backpack
Hangar Rendering Optimization
Localization Text Adjustments
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where abnormal enemy AI logic could cause freezes.
Fixed blurry HP bar issue of Corrocodile.
Fixed abnormal HP bar issue of BlackSamurai.
Fixed tutorial text display errors.
Fixed abnormal outline display of BlackSamurai when as an enemy.
Fixed an issue where specific buildings in Rust City could not be destroyed.
Fixed abnormal building state after loading a save in specific conditions.
Fixed texture errors on "Freeze" Heavy Sword, "Thunderbolt" Laser Guidance System, "HotSand" Heavy Shotgun, and Spiked Pauldron.
Balance Adjustments
M6: Critical Chance is fixed at 80%, and Critical Damage cap is fixed at 200%.
adjusted to 150%.
M22: When current Core Durability is below 30% of its maximum, deal Core Damage.
adjusted to 20%.
M32: The first 2 Energy consumptions each turn cost 0 Energy.
adjusted from 3 tiles to 4 tiles.
M33: For each enemy killed, restore 5 Energy.
adjusted from 4 tiles to 3 tiles.
M102: For each damage instance dealt to an enemy, Melee +2%, lasting until the end of the battle.
adjusted from “Enhanced” to “Experimental”.
Enemy Adjustments: Attack coefficient of Tail Larvae, Tail Beetle, and Destroyer increased by 0.2.
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via the Discussion Board or community platforms.
We will continue collecting feedback and further optimizing.
Thank you again for your support and trust, Commander!
