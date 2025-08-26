New Modules

M183: Each constructed engineering unit gains 10 Core Durability every time it deals an instance of damage, lasting until the end of the battle.

M184: When a constructed engineering unit is attacked, it inflicts 10 Rupture stacks on the attacker.

M185: At the start of the turn, a constructed engineering unit gains 10 Core Durability for each adjacent engineering unit, lasting until the end of the battle.

M186: At the start of the turn, a constructed engineering unit gains 5% Mechanics for each adjacent engineering unit, lasting until the end of the battle.

M187: At the start of the turn, if no units are adjacent to a constructed engineering unit, it gains Core Durability +100, Critical Chance +10%, and Critical Damage +20%, lasting until the end of the battle.

M188: When constructing an engineering unit, its Mechanics +100%, lasting for 1 turn.

M189: When a constructed engineering unit attacks, randomly inflict either 10 Rupture stacks or 10 Overheat stacks on the target enemy.

M190: For every 2 Energizing stacks consumed, Mobility +1, lasting until the end of the turn.

M191: For every 1 Energizing stack consumed, restore 5 Energy next turn.

M192: For each enemy in Overheat state that dies during the enemy turn, Particle +10%, lasting until the end of the battle.

M193: When using an attack that applies Electric Bounce, if there is only 1 target, Particle +50%, lasting until the end of the attack.

M194: For every 20 Paralysis effects inflicted on enemies, Bounce Efficiency +1, lasting until the end of the battle.

M195: When using a Rupture-inflicting attack, after the attack ends, trigger Rupture Damage on the target.

M196: When attacking, for each Overheat stack owned, Firepower +1%, lasting until the end of the attack.

M197: When using a Repair-type skill, restore Core Durability equal to 50% of the redtoring amount to the allied Mecha with the lowest Core Durability on the field.

M198: Each time a constructed engineering unit attacks an enemy, Recruitment Points +1.

M199: Every second attack costs 20 Recruitment Points. But if it kills an enemy, gain 50 Recruitment Points.

M200: For each damage instance exceeding 10,000 damage, gain Recruitment Points equal to 1% of that damage amount.

M201: Throw-type skills are also treated as Melee-type skills.

M202: Critical Chance -100%, gain Mechanics bonus equal to 5% of Core Durability maximum.

M203: At the start of the turn, for each enemy within 3 tiles, Melee +10%, lasting until the end of the turn.

M204: When using a Melee-type skill, deal additional damage equal to half the original damage to all units surrounding the target enemy.

M205: When using a Ranged-type skill, for each damage instance dealt, Firepower +1%, lasting until the end of the turn.

M206: When Core Durability first drops below 30% of Core Durability maximum, restore all Armor Durability.

M207: Each time Armor Durability is restored or increased, accumulate extra damage for the next attack equal to 50% of the restored amount; can stack.

M208: At the end of the turn, for each remaining point of Magazine Capacity, Firepower +10%, lasting until the end of the battle.

M209: For each Stun inflicted on an enemy, Damage Modifier +5%, lasting until the end of the battle.