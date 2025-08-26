Remove vision button in bottom-left.
This was here before to take clean screenshots. But it's useless after I added the screenshot button.
I saw a streamer getting confused with it & leaving the game after the UI disappeared. So it's just best to remove it.
2nd mini-patch Aug 27
