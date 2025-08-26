 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19747321 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Remove vision button in bottom-left.

This was here before to take clean screenshots. But it's useless after I added the screenshot button.

I saw a streamer getting confused with it & leaving the game after the UI disappeared. So it's just best to remove it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3810481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link