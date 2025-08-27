 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19747283 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Update Combat and Equipment screens
- Show inventory bags/boxes on one line
- Many small UI tweaks and fixes
- Added keyboard shortcuts:
* Space for play/pause
* N for the switch button (next to play/pause)
* Escape to exit a menu
* ASDFG for the 5 bottom bar buttons
* 1 for Journal Entries
* 2 for Trading
* QWERT / ASDFG / ZXCVB for the skills menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link