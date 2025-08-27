- Update Combat and Equipment screens

- Show inventory bags/boxes on one line

- Many small UI tweaks and fixes

- Added keyboard shortcuts:

* Space for play/pause

* N for the switch button (next to play/pause)

* Escape to exit a menu

* ASDFG for the 5 bottom bar buttons

* 1 for Journal Entries

* 2 for Trading

* QWERT / ASDFG / ZXCVB for the skills menu