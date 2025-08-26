 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19747240 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Removed a random bright patch in the second area's lightmap.


If you have any technical issues with the game, please report them here.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2565521
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2565522
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link