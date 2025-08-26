PATCH NOTES v0.5f

8/26/2025

GENERAL UPDATES

- Item Pool Update: Players were having issues finding items for their frames specifically early on, so we're double the amount of early game items you receive.

6 items will now drop from Endless Expanse, and Deep Forest upon completing these levels.

All these item drops will also be usable by all frames, so no more getting something early on you cant use. This also allows players to "Farm Bases" for their items in which they can then continue to upgrade to craft their ideal weapon or mod.

- Adding item rarity filter in the sell screen, so you can mass sell items easier.

- All Ship/Frames hit/hurt boxes have been updated to match the ships centers better.

- Laser / Triple Laser now has better feedback to feel its damage being dealt.

- Enemy ships no longer fire off screen

CAMPAIGN BALANCE CHANGES

Trail By Fire (Lvl 1 Tutorial):

- Removed some text to make it feel less laborious

- Reduced speed of asteroid explosions, separations, and damage

- Giant Hover Ship HP: 700,000 -> 500,000

- Giant Hover Ship Bullet Projectile Speed: 4.0 -> 3.5

- Several ships now TARGET you instead of shooting straight forward

- Several ships now have slower projectiles

- Spaced out ship spawns to have more breathing room between encounters

Endless Expanse (Lvl 2):

- Several ships now target you instead of shooting straight forward

- Several ships now have slower projectiles

- Spaced out ship spawns to have more breathing room between encounters

- Changed several mob spawns to create more map diversity in the level

- Removed some text to make it feel less laborious

Boss: Red Dragon

- Reduce damage slightly

- Reduce projectile speed slightly

- Duration of laser reduced from 6s -> 4s

Deep Forest (Lvl 3):

- Dragonfly's now target you

- Ladybugs now target you

- Bees now target you

Drowned City (Lvl 4):

- Seahorses now target you

- Spaced out Octobombers at end of level slightly

Outpost (Lvl 6):

- End section of map spawn rates slightly increased from 3.0s to 3.5s to provide more room to move.

- Satellites HP nerfed from 150,000 -> 115,000

- Satellites movement speed slightly reduced

- Satellites Random size scale reduced max size, they will consistently spawn smaller than before to prevent "walls".

- Float Turrets HP nerfed from 250,000 -> 210,000

- Some sections removed to increase flow of map and reduce length

- Added more "waituntilallenemiesdead" functions to prevent overwhelming.

- Space Jelly's HP nerfed from 160,000 - 130,000

- Outpost Cannister HP 35000 -> 30000

- Outpost Cannister Movement Speed 5.0 -> 4.0

Red Planet (Lvl 7):

- Background updated with parallaxing (layers oOoOo)

Junkyard (Lvl 9):

- Added several mob spawns to early gauntlet section

- Scouts now target you

- Transports now target you

Boss: Junk Cruiser 9001

- HP increased from 4,200,000 -> 5,500,000

- Note: Was going down a little too fast for this late in the game

Black Dunes (Lvl 10):

- Changed Wave Tanks attack pattern

- added Wave Tank + Laser Defender section to level

- Flame Tanks shoot more shots and have a lower cooldown per attack cycle.

- rebalanced “flame section” to feel more unique.

- Changed V1 Battlecruiser attack pattern and increased HP from 900,000 -> 1,150,000

- Cleaned up V3 section with Mineships to focus on those mobs vs being overwhelmed.

- Added several spawns at the start and end of map to round out sections

- Added several Worm spawns to add more complexity to the level

Nebula (Lvl 11):

BRAND NEW BOSS ADDED:

Brood Mother - A colossus corrupted creature plaguing the galaxy, you'll have to discover what it does.. No spoilers!

Belly of the Beast (Lvl 12):

BRAND NEW BOSS ADDED:

The Corrupted Mind - It's large, wrinkly, and ready to kill you for entering its domain! No Spoilers!

New Background (Still WIP)

- Slugs now fire 4 shots up from 3

- Hunters now slightly faster 8.0 -> 8.5

- Hunter HP increased 20,000 -> 30,000

- Sniffers damage reduced from 2500 -> 2000

- Sniffer HP reduced from 45,000 -> 40,000

- Removed some early sections to make map feel a bit tighter

SHOP / GARAGE UPDATES

BUYING item Prices

All Items: 1000 -> 500

Note: We want players to enjoy the buying experience and not be frustrated by it so we're cutting the price in half here. We understand getting duplicates can be frustrating so this will lower the impact of that bad RNG.

White Items: Sell for 100c now

Buying Ships Cost: All 1000c now

REROLL Item Prices

1000 =/ 1000

2500 -> 2000,

5000 -> 3000,

7500 -> 4000,

10000 -> 5000,

12500 -> 6000,

15000 -> 7000,

17500 -> 8000,

20000 -> 9000,

25000 -> 10000

UPGRADE Item Prices

1000 =/ 1000,

5000 -> 3500,

10000 -> 7500,

50000 -> 10000

Note: We want players to interact with our garage more so we're slashing prices. The goal is to enjoy the itemization chase of trying to find those perfect stats for the type of player you are, without feeling like its a burden. So enjoy the heavily discounted items, we're excited to see what juicy items players come up with!

WEAPONS / MODS UPDATES

Homing Missiles: Primary

Damage: 3500 -> 4000

Projectile Speed: 10 -> 12

Ninja Stars: Primary

Damage: 2000 -> 2250

Fire Rate: 0.2 -> 0.175

Cooldown 1.0s -> 0.9s

Plasma Short Swords: Primary

Damage: 6000 -> 5000

Note: IYKYK

Railgun: Primary

Fire Rate: 0.3 - 0.1

Cooldown: 0s -> 0.5s

Bullet Loops: 0 - 2

Note: This will make this gun feel more like a double shot linear firing weapon. You'll fire 4 projectiles in quick succession vs 2 on a more standard fire.

Shattering Shot: Primary

Crystal Shard Explosion Damage: 1000 -> 2000

Projectile Speed: 12.0 -> 10.0

Note: This weapon now deals a good amount of AOE and single target damage. I want it to feel like you're lobbing a grenade with the slower projectile speed as you're heavily rewarded for hits.

Triple Plasma Gun: Primary

Damage 3000 -> 4500

Fire Rate: 0.3s -> 0.5s

Note: This gun is slow but throughout, it'll deal the most damage upfront but has no pierce. She's ole reliable now.

Wave Gun: Primary

Damage: 1850 -> 2150

Energy Satellites: Secondary

Damage: 10000 -> 7500

Note: Slightly too strong

Triple Laser: Secondary

Cooldown: 15s - 10s

Energy: 20000 - 10000

Note: Should be available a lot more often and feel better to use.

Gatling Gun: Secondary

Damage: 5400 -> 5000

Note: Slightly too strong

Jump Engine: Engine

Cooldown: 6s -> 4.0s

Energy Cost: 10,000 -> 4000

Jump Length Reduced by 2/5ths

Added 0.55s of iframes

Divert Shields: Ship Mod

Shield Reduction: -2500 -> -1500

ADDING Increased Damage: 10%

Note: This mod was probably our worst, now at the price of reducing your shields you'll gain a 10% damage bonus to all your weapons along with the original energy increase. Let us know what you think.

Recharging Engine: Engine

Energy Cost: 10000 -> 5000

Engine Overdrive: Engine

Energy Cost: 15000 -> 8000

Update vfx to make it more clear when it is ending

Update icon

Phase Engine: Engine

Update icon

Shield Projector: Defensive Weapon

Energy: 20000 -> 15000

EMP Blast: Defensive Weapon

Damage: 5000 -> 12500

Energy: 20000 -> 12000

Cooldown: 9s -> 7s

Fire Rate: 0 - 1.25s

Bullet Loops: 0 - 2

Note: You will have to time the blasts to either deal damage or block projectiles in quick succession.

Repair Drone: Drone Weapon

Damage: 2000 -> 1500

Heal Per Shot: 200 -> 180

Cooldown: 10s -> 14s

Note: Slightly too powerful toning it down slightly.

Plasma Gunner: Drone Weapon

Cooldown: 10s -> 14s

Crystal Gunner: Drone Weapon

Cooldown: 10s -> 14s

Rail Gunner: Drone Weapon

Cooldown: 10s -> 14s

Spread Fire Gunner: Drone Weapon

Cooldown: 18s - 16s

Engineer Frame Note: For this patch we're trying to standardize the Drones so their mods won't be as abusable (healing for instance). We will continue to tweak the Drones based on how strong they are, but for this patch we'd like to receive feedback on how you feel these changes land.

Drone Repair Kit: Drone Mod

Heal Over Time: 4750 -> 4018

Note: Slightly too much healing reliably.

Scout Frame: Ship

Energy Regeneration: 400 -> 600

Note: While this ship was faster than others and had a good amount of energy it was a bit behind in overall stats

Decoy Shotgun: Decoy

Cooldown: 8s - 5s

Energy Cost: 12000 -> 7000

Fire Rate: 0.5s -> 0.4s

Decoy Crescent Shot: Decoy

Damage: 1500 -> 2000

Cooldown: 10s -> 9s

Energy Cost: 15000 -> 10000

Decoy Flamethrower: Decoy

Energy: 12000 -> 10000

Decoy Plasma Gun: Decoy

Fire Rate: 0.2s -> 0.15s

BUG FIXES:

- Fixed tutorial bug where it tells you to equip a new item even though you have not earned one

- Fixed overshield breaking the UI