- Removed prompt on new game giving players the option to turn music on: music now defaults to on for new players
- Enabled subtitles on/off toggle in Settings (located in the Gameplay section)
- Fixed issue in sauna puzzle occasionally preventing players from progressing
- Fixed issue with the vacuum preventing player progress unless they reloaded their save
- Fixed issue in the Dining Room so mannequins cannot eject players from the level
- Fixed issue where players were unable to open "The Bargain" book when saving or loading after opening it
- Fixed issue where UV Flashlight could cause the incorrect music to play near the end of the game
- Tweaked settings to allow Intel XeFG (Frame Generation) on Non Intel ARC GPUs
- Fixed issue causing FSR3 (Frame Generation) to not appear in upscaler menu
- Allowed FSR3 FG (Frame Generation) on non AMD GPUs
- Shader caching improvements
- Tweaked presets for new users to set better default graphics settings
- Fixed rare potential issue with Steam overlay hang
Please note: Switching Frame Generation backends requires setting the Frame Generation mode to “Off” and then restarting the game. You will then be able to set applicable choices for frame generation.
