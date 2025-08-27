 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747113 Edited 27 August 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Removed prompt on new game giving players the option to turn music on: music now defaults to on for new players
  • Enabled subtitles on/off toggle in Settings (located in the Gameplay section)
  • Fixed issue in sauna puzzle occasionally preventing players from progressing
  • Fixed issue with the vacuum preventing player progress unless they reloaded their save
  • Fixed issue in the Dining Room so mannequins cannot eject players from the level
  • Fixed issue where players were unable to open "The Bargain" book when saving or loading after opening it
  • Fixed issue where UV Flashlight could cause the incorrect music to play near the end of the game
  • Tweaked settings to allow Intel XeFG (Frame Generation) on Non Intel ARC GPUs
  • Fixed issue causing FSR3 (Frame Generation) to not appear in upscaler menu
  • Allowed FSR3 FG (Frame Generation) on non AMD GPUs
  • Shader caching improvements
  • Tweaked presets for new users to set better default graphics settings
  • Fixed rare potential issue with Steam overlay hang


    Please note: Switching Frame Generation backends requires setting the Frame Generation mode to “Off” and then restarting the game. You will then be able to set applicable choices for frame generation.

Changed files in this update

