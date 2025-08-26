Surviving a (regrettably) long stretch of development hell, the long-awaited continuation of the Valkyrie series is here!
Hall Twinstar has arrived, accessible via completing Butterfly Woods, and inside this update you'll find 8 brand new untiered items, several new crafting materials to hunt, and a handful of balance changes alongside the new dungeon. These include boosted Special drop rates from non-boss types and stronger barrier potions, as well as a bunch of other changes.
With music synced directly to the battle, Hall Twinstar is aimed to be more of a pattern to be learned and mastered. With less random dodging, there are only four different offset patterns you can learn optionally. Otherwise, reaction time and memory is enough to carry you through it after several attempts.
This dungeon is set within the upper bracket of our 'Experienced' difficulty tier, so I hope you stocked up on your speed dusts. You're going to need them.
Good luck, and enjoy your loot and oofs. Here's to the future next section of the valkyrie temples!
P.S.
If you don't have music enabled, I'll oof you myself
Changes
- Added a new top-of-bracket Experienced dungeon, Hall Twinstar
- Added a new support package for Hall Twinstar
- Added an icon for the Mana Drain debuff
- Added secondary quest icon to Cythrall, Ocean Terror
- Added secondary quest icon to Vesta, Axis Gatesguard
- Added contribution loot to regional minibosses Vesta, Axis Gatesguard, Abominable Yeti, Champion, Fiend of the Lava, Gromit, Bandit Leader, and Alien Outer Core
- Added dynamic sizes for large loot pools
- Updated tooltips for certain items on mobile
- Updated tooltips for certain consumables on mobile
- Changed tooltip display for mystery box items
- Changed gems from mystery boxes to be tradable
- Changed trade NPC (Elusive Tradesman → pocquette) for Rat Gang trade quests
- Increased loot rates for specials dropped from non-boss types
- Increased loot rates for several dungeon chest item groups
- Increased bag size for large loot drops
- Increased potency of Barrier Potions and added Fortifying buffs
- Reduced number of bull eliminations (50 → 25) to summon Vesta, Axis Gatesguard
- Reduced number of crab squishes (333 → 250) to summon Cythrall, Ocean Terror
- Reduced potency (125 → 120) of upper tier Health Potions slightly to match barrier potion buffs
- Adjusted Cythrall's Ink Blot damage type (108 → 8%)
- Reduced movement speeds of Cythrall, Ocean Terror
- Increased Cythrall's Tentacle Whip damage (12.5% → 13.3%)
- Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Blast damage (25% → 20%)
- Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Poison Spike damage (18.75% → 16.6%)
- Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Jelly Wave damage (12.5% AP → 10% AP)
- Adjusted 'return' movement of Cythrall's tentacles
- Increased Damage (81-99 → 89-111) of Spring Breeze
- Reduced Slowed Duration (1.5 → 0.6) of Beast Release
- Reduced Speedy Duration (4.0 → 1.6) of Beast Release
- Increased Invisible Duration (1.5 → 1.6) of Beast Release
- Reduced Mana Cost (80 → 70) of Beast Release
- Reduced Cooldown (5.2 → 4.2) of Beast Release
- Reduced Cooldown (5.5 → 4.5) of Tempest
- Reduced Mana Cost (110 → 100) of Tempest
- Reduced Armor Pierce % (100% → 50%) of Alien Dehominider
- Reduced Damage Range (101-156 → 101-151) of Alien Dehominider
- Increased Damage Range (250-350 → 250-450) of Pedipalp
- Increased Damage Range (250-350 → 250-400) of Bubble Terror
Fixes
- Fixed dust from Gem Storage not being soulbound
- Fixed several error messages from Gem Storage
- Fixed tethers not appearing
- Fixed entity and attack cleanup during Cythrall defeat sequence
- Fixed several overlooked movement issues with Cythrall
Changed files in this update