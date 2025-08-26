Changes

Added a new top-of-bracket Experienced dungeon, Hall Twinstar



Added a new support package for Hall Twinstar



Added an icon for the Mana Drain debuff



Added secondary quest icon to Cythrall, Ocean Terror



Added secondary quest icon to Vesta, Axis Gatesguard



Added contribution loot to regional minibosses Vesta, Axis Gatesguard, Abominable Yeti, Champion, Fiend of the Lava, Gromit, Bandit Leader, and Alien Outer Core



Added dynamic sizes for large loot pools



Updated tooltips for certain items on mobile



Updated tooltips for certain consumables on mobile



Changed tooltip display for mystery box items



Changed gems from mystery boxes to be tradable



Changed trade NPC (Elusive Tradesman → pocquette) for Rat Gang trade quests



Increased loot rates for specials dropped from non-boss types



Increased loot rates for several dungeon chest item groups



Increased bag size for large loot drops



Increased potency of Barrier Potions and added Fortifying buffs



Reduced number of bull eliminations (50 → 25) to summon Vesta, Axis Gatesguard



Reduced number of crab squishes (333 → 250) to summon Cythrall, Ocean Terror



Reduced potency (125 → 120) of upper tier Health Potions slightly to match barrier potion buffs



Adjusted Cythrall's Ink Blot damage type (108 → 8%)



Reduced movement speeds of Cythrall, Ocean Terror



Increased Cythrall's Tentacle Whip damage (12.5% → 13.3%)



Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Blast damage (25% → 20%)



Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Poison Spike damage (18.75% → 16.6%)



Reduced Cythrall's Tentacle Jelly Wave damage (12.5% AP → 10% AP)



Adjusted 'return' movement of Cythrall's tentacles



Increased Damage (81-99 → 89-111) of Spring Breeze



Reduced Slowed Duration (1.5 → 0.6) of Beast Release



Reduced Speedy Duration (4.0 → 1.6) of Beast Release



Increased Invisible Duration (1.5 → 1.6) of Beast Release



Reduced Mana Cost (80 → 70) of Beast Release



Reduced Cooldown (5.2 → 4.2) of Beast Release



Reduced Cooldown (5.5 → 4.5) of Tempest



Reduced Mana Cost (110 → 100) of Tempest



Reduced Armor Pierce % (100% → 50%) of Alien Dehominider



Reduced Damage Range (101-156 → 101-151) of Alien Dehominider



Increased Damage Range (250-350 → 250-450) of Pedipalp



Increased Damage Range (250-350 → 250-400) of Bubble Terror



Fixes

Fixed dust from Gem Storage not being soulbound



Fixed several error messages from Gem Storage



Fixed tethers not appearing



Fixed entity and attack cleanup during Cythrall defeat sequence



Fixed several overlooked movement issues with Cythrall



Surviving a (regrettably) long stretch of development hell, the long-awaited continuation of the Valkyrie series is here!Hall Twinstar has arrived, accessible via completing Butterfly Woods, and inside this update you'll find 8 brand new untiered items, several new crafting materials to hunt, and a handful of balance changes alongside the new dungeon. These include boosted Special drop rates from non-boss types and stronger barrier potions, as well as a bunch of other changes.With music synced directly to the battle, Hall Twinstar is aimed to be more of a pattern to be learned and mastered. With less random dodging, there are only four different offset patterns you can learn optionally. Otherwise, reaction time and memory is enough to carry you through it after several attempts.This dungeon is set within the upper bracket of our 'Experienced' difficulty tier, so I hope you stocked up on your speed dusts. You're going to need them.Good luck, and enjoy your loot and oofs. Here's to the future next section of the valkyrie temples!P.S.If you don't have music enabled, I'll oof you myself