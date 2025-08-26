DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 1/10: YOUR FEEDBACK IN ACTION

24 MAJOR FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS - COMMUNITY IMPACT REPORT

MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAUL: NEW MERGE SYSTEM

GAME BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS

UI/UX ENHANCEMENTS

CRITICAL BUG FIXES

COMMUNITY HEROES

IMPACT METRICS

TOMORROW'S FOCUS

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES

Today's Progress:implementedresolvedimprovedenhancementscompletedYour feedback directly shaped every single fix today.Merging more than 3 soldiers/buildings was brokenSmart merge system that works with any number of items!• Merge 3 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2• Merge 4 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (bonus!)• The more you merge, the better the rewards!=> 1 level 2 item=> 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (extra item!)=> 2 level 2 items=> 2 level 2 + 1 level 1=> 1 level 3 item=> 1 level 3 + 1 level 1=> 1 level 3 + 1 level 2=> 3 level 5 items=> 3 level 5 + 1 level 4=> 3 level 5 + 2 level 4• Wall prices reduced• Soldier placement cost: 5 ammo → 3 ammo• Machine guns nerfed (damage and fire rate reduced)• All soldier stats balanced and buffed• Runner zombies on day 15 reduced (they were too dangerous!)• Day duration extended (more preparation time!)• Night duration shortened• Day difficulty scaling balanced across all 4 maps• Hunger debuff: 50% → 20% (less punishing)for same building typesfunctionality• Now when you click on Ammunition building, ALL ammunition buildings collect automatically!• Added hotkey display panel in bottom-right UI• Shows all available shortcuts for better gameplay• Other panels disable when placing soldiers/buildings• Better focus and cleaner interface• Added loading screen for leaderboards• Fixed country display for all players• Now shows correct country for each player• Fixed research point bug (couldn't upgrade despite having enough points)• 30,000 research points bug resolved• Farm grid expansion upgrade fixed• Revive permanent upgrade fixed (UI interaction issues resolved)• Building merge animation issues fixed• Cat arrival day changed and camera problems fixed• Dual monitor mouse escape bug fixed• Population feedback improved• All Discord members who reported merge system problems• Steam reviewers who highlighted balance issues• Community members who suggested UI improvements• Merge system now intuitive and logical• Game balance more fair and enjoyable• UI more responsive and user-friendly• Smoother animations• Better resource management• Improved technical stability• Better hotkey visibility• Clearer feedback systems• More forgiving survival mechanics• Additional balance fine-tuning• More UI polish and improvements• Performance optimizations• New feature requests from community• Additional merge system refinements• More UI customization options• Enhanced leaderboard features• Additional quality-of-life improvementsMore fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.