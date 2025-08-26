DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 1/10: YOUR FEEDBACK IN ACTION
24 MAJOR FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS - COMMUNITY IMPACT REPORT
Today's Progress:
• 24 Major Fixes implemented
• Critical Bugs resolved
• Game Balance improved
• UI/UX enhancements
• System Overhauls completed
Community Impact: Your feedback directly shaped every single fix today.
MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAUL: NEW MERGE SYSTEM
The biggest change today - completely redesigned merge mechanics based on your feedback!
Old System: Merging more than 3 soldiers/buildings was broken
New System: Smart merge system that works with any number of items!
How it works:
• Merge 3 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2
• Merge 4 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (bonus!)
• The more you merge, the better the rewards!
New Merge Logic:
• 3 level 1 items => 1 level 2 item
• 4 level 1 items => 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (extra item!)
• 5 level 1 items => 2 level 2 items
• 6 level 1 items => 2 level 2 + 1 level 1
• 7 level 1 items => 1 level 3 item
• 8 level 1 items => 1 level 3 + 1 level 1
• 9 level 1 items => 1 level 3 + 1 level 2
Max Level Merging:
• 7 level 4 items => 3 level 5 items
• 8 level 4 items => 3 level 5 + 1 level 4
• 9 level 4 items => 3 level 5 + 2 level 4
This system now works for ALL buildings and soldiers!
GAME BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS
Based on your feedback about game difficulty and progression:
Economy Adjustments:
• Wall prices reduced
• Soldier placement cost: 5 ammo → 3 ammo
Combat Balance:
• Machine guns nerfed (damage and fire rate reduced)
• All soldier stats balanced and buffed
• Runner zombies on day 15 reduced (they were too dangerous!)
Time Management:
• Day duration extended (more preparation time!)
• Night duration shortened
• Day difficulty scaling balanced across all 4 maps
Survival Mechanics:
• Hunger debuff: 50% → 20% (less punishing)
UI/UX ENHANCEMENTS
Your requests for better user experience have been implemented:
Resource Collection:
• Single-click collection for same building types
• Hold-to-collect functionality
• Now when you click on Ammunition building, ALL ammunition buildings collect automatically!
Hotkey System:
• Added hotkey display panel in bottom-right UI
• Shows all available shortcuts for better gameplay
Placement Improvements:
• Other panels disable when placing soldiers/buildings
• Better focus and cleaner interface
Leaderboard Enhancements:
• Added loading screen for leaderboards
• Fixed country display for all players
• Now shows correct country for each player
CRITICAL BUG FIXES
Major issues resolved based on your reports:
Permanent Upgrades:
• Fixed research point bug (couldn't upgrade despite having enough points)
• 30,000 research points bug resolved
• Farm grid expansion upgrade fixed
• Revive permanent upgrade fixed (UI interaction issues resolved)
Gameplay & Technical Fixes:
• Building merge animation issues fixed
• Cat arrival day changed and camera problems fixed
• Dual monitor mouse escape bug fixed
• Population feedback improved
COMMUNITY HEROES
Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:
Day 1 Bug Report Champions:
• Umbrius1
• Smudge
• Maestro
• Balsover
• Adialeda
• Double_Helix
• AroundightXXX
• FearStrife
• BOY♂NEXT♂DOOR
• johvdark
• apple
• jdublinson
Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..
Feedback Contributors:
• All Discord members who reported merge system problems
• Steam reviewers who highlighted balance issues
• Community members who suggested UI improvements
Your detailed reports made these fixes possible!
IMPACT METRICS
Today's Community-Driven Improvements:
Player Experience:
• Merge system now intuitive and logical
• Game balance more fair and enjoyable
• UI more responsive and user-friendly
Performance:
• Smoother animations
• Better resource management
• Improved technical stability
Accessibility:
• Better hotkey visibility
• Clearer feedback systems
• More forgiving survival mechanics
TOMORROW'S FOCUS
Based on today's feedback and ongoing community reports:
Priority Areas:
• Additional balance fine-tuning
• More UI polish and improvements
• Performance optimizations
• New feature requests from community
Community Requests in Progress:
• Additional merge system refinements
• More UI customization options
• Enhanced leaderboard features
• Additional quality-of-life improvements
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 1 complete: 24 major improvements implemented.
Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.
Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.
Day 1 complete. Day 2 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.
Your feedback drives our development.
