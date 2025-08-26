 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19747088 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 1/10: YOUR FEEDBACK IN ACTION


24 MAJOR FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS - COMMUNITY IMPACT REPORT


Today's Progress:
24 Major Fixes implemented
Critical Bugs resolved
Game Balance improved
UI/UX enhancements
System Overhauls completed

Community Impact: Your feedback directly shaped every single fix today.

MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAUL: NEW MERGE SYSTEM


The biggest change today - completely redesigned merge mechanics based on your feedback!

Old System: Merging more than 3 soldiers/buildings was broken
New System: Smart merge system that works with any number of items!

How it works:
• Merge 3 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2
• Merge 4 level 1 soldiers/buildings → Get 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (bonus!)
• The more you merge, the better the rewards!

New Merge Logic:
3 level 1 items => 1 level 2 item
4 level 1 items => 1 level 2 + 1 level 1 (extra item!)
5 level 1 items => 2 level 2 items
6 level 1 items => 2 level 2 + 1 level 1
7 level 1 items => 1 level 3 item
8 level 1 items => 1 level 3 + 1 level 1
9 level 1 items => 1 level 3 + 1 level 2

Max Level Merging:
7 level 4 items => 3 level 5 items
8 level 4 items => 3 level 5 + 1 level 4
9 level 4 items => 3 level 5 + 2 level 4

This system now works for ALL buildings and soldiers!

GAME BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS


Based on your feedback about game difficulty and progression:

Economy Adjustments:
• Wall prices reduced
• Soldier placement cost: 5 ammo → 3 ammo

Combat Balance:
• Machine guns nerfed (damage and fire rate reduced)
• All soldier stats balanced and buffed
• Runner zombies on day 15 reduced (they were too dangerous!)

Time Management:
• Day duration extended (more preparation time!)
• Night duration shortened
• Day difficulty scaling balanced across all 4 maps

Survival Mechanics:
• Hunger debuff: 50% → 20% (less punishing)

UI/UX ENHANCEMENTS


Your requests for better user experience have been implemented:

Resource Collection:
Single-click collection for same building types
Hold-to-collect functionality
• Now when you click on Ammunition building, ALL ammunition buildings collect automatically!

Hotkey System:
• Added hotkey display panel in bottom-right UI
• Shows all available shortcuts for better gameplay

Placement Improvements:
• Other panels disable when placing soldiers/buildings
• Better focus and cleaner interface

Leaderboard Enhancements:
• Added loading screen for leaderboards
• Fixed country display for all players
• Now shows correct country for each player

CRITICAL BUG FIXES


Major issues resolved based on your reports:

Permanent Upgrades:
• Fixed research point bug (couldn't upgrade despite having enough points)
• 30,000 research points bug resolved
• Farm grid expansion upgrade fixed
• Revive permanent upgrade fixed (UI interaction issues resolved)

Gameplay & Technical Fixes:
• Building merge animation issues fixed
• Cat arrival day changed and camera problems fixed
• Dual monitor mouse escape bug fixed
• Population feedback improved

COMMUNITY HEROES


Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:

Day 1 Bug Report Champions:
Umbrius1
Smudge
Maestro
Balsover
Adialeda
Double_Helix
AroundightXXX
FearStrife
BOY♂NEXT♂DOOR
johvdark
apple
jdublinson


Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..

Feedback Contributors:
• All Discord members who reported merge system problems
• Steam reviewers who highlighted balance issues
• Community members who suggested UI improvements

Your detailed reports made these fixes possible!

IMPACT METRICS


Today's Community-Driven Improvements:

Player Experience:
• Merge system now intuitive and logical
• Game balance more fair and enjoyable
• UI more responsive and user-friendly

Performance:
• Smoother animations
• Better resource management
• Improved technical stability

Accessibility:
• Better hotkey visibility
• Clearer feedback systems
• More forgiving survival mechanics

TOMORROW'S FOCUS


Based on today's feedback and ongoing community reports:

Priority Areas:
• Additional balance fine-tuning
• More UI polish and improvements
• Performance optimizations
• New feature requests from community

Community Requests in Progress:
• Additional merge system refinements
• More UI customization options
• Enhanced leaderboard features
• Additional quality-of-life improvements

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 1 complete: 24 major improvements implemented.

Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

Day 1 complete. Day 2 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.

Your feedback drives our development.

