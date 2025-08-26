 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19747060 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ MAPS ]

Ancient
  • Restored some grenade lineup visuals.
  • Misc clipping fixes.

[ ANIMATION ]
  • Fixed issues with the classic knife's inspect animations.
  • Fixed the deploy for the Stiletto knife.
  • Fixed the deploy for the Butterfly knife.
  • Updated Talon knife inspect while 'fidgeting' to be more responsive.
  • Adjusted Flip knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.
  • Adjusted Bayonet knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.

[ MISC ]
  • Fixed a performance regression when creating bullet impact effects.
  • View angle velocity now affects spectator target viewmodels the same way it affects local player viewmodels.
  • Fixed a case where looping weapon inspects weren't networking to spectators.
  • Fixed a bug where matchmaking was avoiding servers playing the nighttime version of Ancient.
  • Removed legacy sprite-based shell casing fallback particle effects.
  • Fixed case where overlapping smoke clouds would prematurely extinguish molotov fire.

Changed files in this update

