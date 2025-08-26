Ancient
- Restored some grenade lineup visuals.
- Misc clipping fixes.
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed issues with the classic knife's inspect animations.
- Fixed the deploy for the Stiletto knife.
- Fixed the deploy for the Butterfly knife.
- Updated Talon knife inspect while 'fidgeting' to be more responsive.
- Adjusted Flip knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.
- Adjusted Bayonet knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.
[ MISC ]
- Fixed a performance regression when creating bullet impact effects.
- View angle velocity now affects spectator target viewmodels the same way it affects local player viewmodels.
- Fixed a case where looping weapon inspects weren't networking to spectators.
- Fixed a bug where matchmaking was avoiding servers playing the nighttime version of Ancient.
- Removed legacy sprite-based shell casing fallback particle effects.
- Fixed case where overlapping smoke clouds would prematurely extinguish molotov fire.
Changed files in this update