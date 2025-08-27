 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19747042 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.04


New / Changes

  • Honor gain per wave slightly increased

  • Temporary Extra Honor Event: earn double Honor for now — enjoy!

  • Minor color tweaks added to fusion animations


Fixes

  • Fixed bug where the Lighthouse persisted after a Meta reset

  • Fixed Tower Focus Priorities incorrectly transferring to other tower types/groups

  • Fixed rare issue where trees could spawn on seals (symbols) in later biomes

  • Fixed issue where tower SFX could be lost

  • Fixed older saves sometimes not ending a run correctly

  • Fixed occasional incorrect buff-arrow indicators from auras (Runestone / Reaper)

  • Fixed case where Multitude (Generalist Banner) could offer 0 banners

  • Fixed Tornado-family spells sometimes disappearing in front of barriered enemies (they now shatter correctly)


Adjustments

  • Bloody Chain (Arc x Arrow Fusion) no longer requires Barbed Arrows to propagate Bleed

  • Fusions can no longer be skipped by leaving the game

  • Starting a new Meta+ run no longer removes the Wave 10 starter bonus

  • Tutorial refined for clarity and safety

  • Blood Whip statistics accounting adjusted

  • Jump behavior adjusted for Celestial Jumps (Runestone x Arc Fusion) and Charged Arrows (Arc x Arrow Fusion)

  • Changed key bindings are now shown for the spell in the Statistics view


Improvements

  • Non-essential Lighthouse upgrade tile choices are no longer offered when all options would be identical at the end of the path

  • Doom Cold (Raven x Frost Fusion) is no longer overwritten by weaker Frost effects

  • Duplicate items can no longer appear in queues (e.g., Lighthouse & Market) → prevents empty offers

  • Meta+ mode node display improved

  • Minor UI tweaks

  • Further tuning of tower animations

