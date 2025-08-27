Patch 1.1.04
New / Changes
Honor gain per wave slightly increased
Temporary Extra Honor Event: earn double Honor for now — enjoy!
Minor color tweaks added to fusion animations
Fixes
Fixed bug where the Lighthouse persisted after a Meta reset
Fixed Tower Focus Priorities incorrectly transferring to other tower types/groups
Fixed rare issue where trees could spawn on seals (symbols) in later biomes
Fixed issue where tower SFX could be lost
Fixed older saves sometimes not ending a run correctly
Fixed occasional incorrect buff-arrow indicators from auras (Runestone / Reaper)
Fixed case where Multitude (Generalist Banner) could offer 0 banners
Fixed Tornado-family spells sometimes disappearing in front of barriered enemies (they now shatter correctly)
Adjustments
Bloody Chain (Arc x Arrow Fusion) no longer requires Barbed Arrows to propagate Bleed
Fusions can no longer be skipped by leaving the game
Starting a new Meta+ run no longer removes the Wave 10 starter bonus
Tutorial refined for clarity and safety
Blood Whip statistics accounting adjusted
Jump behavior adjusted for Celestial Jumps (Runestone x Arc Fusion) and Charged Arrows (Arc x Arrow Fusion)
Changed key bindings are now shown for the spell in the Statistics view
Improvements
Non-essential Lighthouse upgrade tile choices are no longer offered when all options would be identical at the end of the path
Doom Cold (Raven x Frost Fusion) is no longer overwritten by weaker Frost effects
Duplicate items can no longer appear in queues (e.g., Lighthouse & Market) → prevents empty offers
Meta+ mode node display improved
Minor UI tweaks
Further tuning of tower animations
