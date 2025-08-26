 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19746968 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed results screen UI navigation input not working
  2. Fixed lag spike on Daggah Dagamo boss fight
  3. Added jump input buffer
  4. Fixed Player not entering defeat state when health reaches 0
  5. Updated combo meter points no longer deplete passively, only when used or when hit
  6. slight modification on enemy health

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link