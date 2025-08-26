- Fixed results screen UI navigation input not working
- Fixed lag spike on Daggah Dagamo boss fight
- Added jump input buffer
- Fixed Player not entering defeat state when health reaches 0
- Updated combo meter points no longer deplete passively, only when used or when hit
- slight modification on enemy health
Playtest Patch notes
