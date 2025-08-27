🧙‍♀️ Welcome back, Witches!



We hear you! This is the first hotfix based on community-mentioned bugs and recommendations. We are working on an additional hotfix to include a proper grading system and the ability to select the kitchen & more.



If you have any recommendations or are experiencing issues, please reach out using the Steam Community or Discord. Thank you so much!



Patch notes:

Ability to add a bun (bread) or a drink directly into a held plate.

Players will now have to hold the secondary interact key to cut ingredients instead of pressing multiple times (Cutting Counter).

Extra money bonus instead of bonus time.

Added the name of the current map on the pause menu (temporarily) to make it easier to know which map players are in. We are releasing an update that will let players select the kitchen (or randomized) very soon.

This update does not require manual action; restart Steam to get the latest update automatically. As always, thanks for playing and supporting us! Feel free to share your experience in the community or join our 🎙️ Official Discord Server.



Developer of Burger Witch

Cyber752