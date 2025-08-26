Dear travelers, thank you for waiting! Our studio has been busy with relocation and various tasks recently. We deeply appreciate your patience and support 💖. Now, we’re back with full energy, ready to bring you more updates!

✨ New Scene: Tranquil Hawaiian Coast

Listen to the harmony of sea breeze and waves beneath the thatched roof, and enjoy a vacation atmosphere where sunshine, floral fragrance, and digital inspiration intertwine.

🥥 Summer Limited Drinks

A few refreshing new summer drinks join the menu, bringing the taste of coconut groves and ocean bays to your moments of focus.

👕 9 Hawaiian-Style Outfits

Colorful floral shirts, light dresses, and vacation-inspired items let your character show a relaxed summer vibe.

🌴 Hawaiian Accessories

Shell necklaces, flower leis, and woven bracelets decorate your focus space with a touch of nature.

🎶 New Music

Brand-new summer melodies, blending waves and island tunes, create a soothing and warm atmosphere.

📖 New Story

A summer tale of belonging and freedom flows with the tides and the rhythm of outrigger canoes, leading you into a journey full of resonance.

🏝️ Thank you for being with us. Chill Pulse will continue bringing you gentle, healing, and surprising updates!