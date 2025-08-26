 Skip to content
Major 26 August 2025 Build 19746892 Edited 26 August 2025 – 22:53:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear travelers, thank you for waiting! Our studio has been busy with relocation and various tasks recently. We deeply appreciate your patience and support 💖. Now, we’re back with full energy, ready to bring you more updates!

New Scene: Tranquil Hawaiian Coast
Listen to the harmony of sea breeze and waves beneath the thatched roof, and enjoy a vacation atmosphere where sunshine, floral fragrance, and digital inspiration intertwine.

🥥 Summer Limited Drinks
A few refreshing new summer drinks join the menu, bringing the taste of coconut groves and ocean bays to your moments of focus.

👕 9 Hawaiian-Style Outfits
Colorful floral shirts, light dresses, and vacation-inspired items let your character show a relaxed summer vibe.

🌴 Hawaiian Accessories
Shell necklaces, flower leis, and woven bracelets decorate your focus space with a touch of nature.

🎶 New Music
Brand-new summer melodies, blending waves and island tunes, create a soothing and warm atmosphere.

📖 New Story
A summer tale of belonging and freedom flows with the tides and the rhythm of outrigger canoes, leading you into a journey full of resonance.

🏝️ Thank you for being with us. Chill Pulse will continue bringing you gentle, healing, and surprising updates!

