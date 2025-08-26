Fixed a startup glitch that was blocking entering the game as a creature when trying to select an existing creature or create a new creature.

Argentinosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Padillasaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Albertosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Compsognathus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Pteranodon's feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Daspletosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

Giganotosaurus' feet don't look distorted when not using precise movement now. Its feet during precise movement have only been partially fixed.

Edmontosaurus' feet don't look distorted when not using precise movement now. Its feet during precise movement have only been partially fixed.