 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19746890 Edited 26 August 2025 – 22:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a startup glitch that was blocking entering the game as a creature when trying to select an existing creature or create a new creature.

  • Argentinosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Padillasaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Albertosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Compsognathus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Pteranodon's feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Daspletosaurus' feet don't look distorted now. Precise movement was causing some feet distortion.

  • Giganotosaurus' feet don't look distorted when not using precise movement now. Its feet during precise movement have only been partially fixed.

  • Edmontosaurus' feet don't look distorted when not using precise movement now. Its feet during precise movement have only been partially fixed.

  • Diplocaulus and pteranodon are no longer hovering above the ground.

Changed depots in evolution branch

View more data in app history for build 19746890
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link