The King announces new Patch Notes!

New patch! We are still working on the merge of the new features for the Steam version, the beta has been updated to include the latest state of the game as well. These balance changes affects both versions.

-Vish team

Weekly Champions

1º sorryu404

2º 云云老肥驴

3º ChillLion

Heroes

Imp - BUFF

-Damage scale 80% -> 100%

Ranger - BUFF

-Wolf cooldown 1.25s -> 1s

The Sun - BUFF

-Sun damage scale 175% -> 200%

-Moon damage (4/8/12) -> (5/10/15)

Siren - BUFF

-Water clone cooldown reduction on hit 1.5s -> 2s