26 August 2025 Build 19746875 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Settings menu now works properly both in the main menu and in-game builds.

  • Graphics settings expanded: V-Sync, Quality Levels, and FPS Cap added.

  • Resolution dropdown cleaned up - Hz values moved elsewhere to avoid duplicates.

  • Mouse sensitivity now displays as a whole number instead of “100,00”.

  • Wardrobe camera can be rotated with right mouse button and resets when reopened.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Graphics options in builds didn’t apply in the Lobby scene.

  • Fixed: Audio volume showed 10000% (math is hard for raccoons).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3822331
