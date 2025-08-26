Improvements
Settings menu now works properly both in the main menu and in-game builds.
Graphics settings expanded: V-Sync, Quality Levels, and FPS Cap added.
Resolution dropdown cleaned up - Hz values moved elsewhere to avoid duplicates.
Mouse sensitivity now displays as a whole number instead of “100,00”.
Wardrobe camera can be rotated with right mouse button and resets when reopened.
Bug Fixes
Fixed: Graphics options in builds didn’t apply in the Lobby scene.
Fixed: Audio volume showed 10000% (math is hard for raccoons).
