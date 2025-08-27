We are thrilled to present the "Guns, Smoke, Two Ships" update! We've added a little bit of everything: ships, weapons, contracts, effects, optimizations, and fixes! Head to the Arcanum system to try out all this new stuff!
Added:
- New ship Strazh - a hybrid from the Order corporation.
- New ship Drakon - a next-generation fighter from the Bastion corporation.
- The new "MK-25" ship is now used by pirates.
- Added new W40 weapon - "Vector".
- New dispatcher voiceover in Order sectors - Voiced by Dasha Ostrovskaya! :)
- Added trade ship escort contracts.
- Added a new contract type - "Pirate Lair".
- The contract for a pirate station can now be obtained right near the pirate station.
- Added sector danger ratings.
- Added several new flight music tracks.
- New character: Fedya Patsan.
- Added item filters in the inventory and storage.
- Music in remote sectors is now split into several playlists - neutral and spooky.
Improvements:
- Improved engine effects.
- Made changes to NPC combat behavior.
- Significantly optimized NPCs and game physics.
- Improved autopilot behavior.
- Improved the physical flight model of ships.
- Rebalanced contract prices.
- New accelerator sound effects.
Changes:
- "Scout" and "Fighter" class ships: reduced mass, increased maneuverability, increased maximum speed.
- Reworked the loadouts of pirate ships.
Fixes:
- Fixed generator stuttering during combat.
- Fixed an issue that caused ships to self-destruct (another one).
- Fixed purchasing items on the secondary market using Ctrl.
- Increased the hitbox of station turrets.
- Reworked the targeting for guns and turrets.
- Simplified the autopilot's algorithm for entering gates.
