We are thrilled to present the "Guns, Smoke, Two Ships" update! We've added a little bit of everything: ships, weapons, contracts, effects, optimizations, and fixes! Head to the Arcanum system to try out all this new stuff!



Added:

- New ship Strazh - a hybrid from the Order corporation.

- New ship Drakon - a next-generation fighter from the Bastion corporation.

- The new "MK-25" ship is now used by pirates.

- Added new W40 weapon - "Vector".

- New dispatcher voiceover in Order sectors - Voiced by Dasha Ostrovskaya! :)

- Added trade ship escort contracts.

- Added a new contract type - "Pirate Lair".

- The contract for a pirate station can now be obtained right near the pirate station.

- Added sector danger ratings.

- Added several new flight music tracks.

- New character: Fedya Patsan.

- Added item filters in the inventory and storage.

- Music in remote sectors is now split into several playlists - neutral and spooky.



Improvements:

- Improved engine effects.

- Made changes to NPC combat behavior.

- Significantly optimized NPCs and game physics.

- Improved autopilot behavior.

- Improved the physical flight model of ships.

- Rebalanced contract prices.

- New accelerator sound effects.



Changes:

- "Scout" and "Fighter" class ships: reduced mass, increased maneuverability, increased maximum speed.

- Reworked the loadouts of pirate ships.



Fixes:

- Fixed generator stuttering during combat.

- Fixed an issue that caused ships to self-destruct (another one).

- Fixed purchasing items on the secondary market using Ctrl.

- Increased the hitbox of station turrets.

- Reworked the targeting for guns and turrets.

- Simplified the autopilot's algorithm for entering gates.