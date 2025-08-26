Patch 1.1 is out now.





A few bugs were fixed:

Reduced the number of drops on the screen.

Reduced rocket explosion sound volume (was not affected by the volume settings before).

Reduced screen shake.

Default sound setting was set to Low.

Increased the size of the medal in the main menu.

Target marker for rockets on airplanes was visible when the interface was hidden.

Fixed a bug where incorrect results were shown after completing a level.

Fixed a bug where the number of rockets was incorrectly carried over to the next level.

Fixed a bug where the ship’s health was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the number of destroyed airplanes was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the result screen showed the wrong number of bullets fired.

XP bar at level 50 (the final level) now displays as fully filled.

Fixed a bug where level bonuses were not granted in Hardcore mode.

Fixed a bug when hiding the interface while switching between 1st and 3rd person view.

Fixed a bug where airplanes could destroy themselves on levels 1 and 7.

Fixed a flickering thunder texture.