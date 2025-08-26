 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19746760 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

- QTE can no longer call during minigames
- It is no longer possible to get any no clicking curse and curse of bored at the same time
- QTE's rebirth 2 dialogue does not happen over and over
- Jellys are fixed, No bugs in my playtesting
- A certain section now loads properly and will also capture your mouse

