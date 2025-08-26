Added- Added an option to delete company buildings with right click in the Settlement Management screen.
Changed- Clicking on "Leave Region" while sailing will cause the confirmation of the sailing path instead of moving to the region exit on foot.
Fixed- Fixed a crash in the building editor when trying to place a second entity without first selecting tiles.
- Changing filters in stashing/trading screens properly resets sidebars.
- Fixed crash when upgrading items with invalid magic ingredient slots.
- Fixed being able to cancel an order after it's finished.
- Improved settlement performance when NPCs got stuck due to crafters blocking the path.
- Fixed missing Divine Monastery building.
Changed files in this update