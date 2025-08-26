 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19746735 Edited 26 August 2025 – 22:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- Added an option to delete company buildings with right click in the Settlement Management screen.

Changed

- Clicking on "Leave Region" while sailing will cause the confirmation of the sailing path instead of moving to the region exit on foot.

Fixed

- Fixed a crash in the building editor when trying to place a second entity without first selecting tiles.
- Changing filters in stashing/trading screens properly resets sidebars.
- Fixed crash when upgrading items with invalid magic ingredient slots.
- Fixed being able to cancel an order after it's finished.
- Improved settlement performance when NPCs got stuck due to crafters blocking the path.
- Fixed missing Divine Monastery building.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2399161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link