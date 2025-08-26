- Fixed an issue where the Linux version would launch at an incredibly low resolution, causing the menu to be inaccessible. The default is now 800x600 for users who've never opened the game before.
Engine patch - 26th August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a Half-Life Engine patch to resolve some technical issues with the launcher.
Linux Depot 3416645
