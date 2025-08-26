 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19746674
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a Half-Life Engine patch to resolve some technical issues with the launcher.

  • Fixed an issue where the Linux version would launch at an incredibly low resolution, causing the menu to be inaccessible. The default is now 800x600 for users who've never opened the game before.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416642
  • Loading history…
Depot 3416643
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3416645
  • Loading history…
