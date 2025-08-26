 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19746585 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Reduced Warden Shroom Pit AoE damage by 54%
  • Undid the change to angles on Ranger spreadshot
  • Increased Ranger spreadshot damage by 20%


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed trapdoor not working upstairs on the Tinkerer's Tavern
  • Fixed cats on the Tinkerer's Tavern
  • Fixed the 3 broken tinkerer's workshop pylons not giving extra mana after wave 20 and 30.
  • Fixed foot and body sockets on Skeletal Warrior Countess skin
  • Fixed Old Abyssal Finn sword damage not being increased
  • Fixed sky on Tinkerer's Tavern being rendered on top of other objects
  • Fixed Nessie Launcher I shooting a flamethrower projectile on ability usage
  • Fixed Two for One not working with Nessie Launcher I
  • Fixed 'The Downpour' event item damage being buffed by mistake


For Etheria!

