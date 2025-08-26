Balance Changes
- Reduced Warden Shroom Pit AoE damage by 54%
- Undid the change to angles on Ranger spreadshot
- Increased Ranger spreadshot damage by 20%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed trapdoor not working upstairs on the Tinkerer's Tavern
- Fixed cats on the Tinkerer's Tavern
- Fixed the 3 broken tinkerer's workshop pylons not giving extra mana after wave 20 and 30.
- Fixed foot and body sockets on Skeletal Warrior Countess skin
- Fixed Old Abyssal Finn sword damage not being increased
- Fixed sky on Tinkerer's Tavern being rendered on top of other objects
- Fixed Nessie Launcher I shooting a flamethrower projectile on ability usage
- Fixed Two for One not working with Nessie Launcher I
- Fixed 'The Downpour' event item damage being buffed by mistake
For Etheria!
