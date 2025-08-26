We continue to improve our application based on your feedback. With this update, we have completely revamped both the infrastructure and the interface of the program, making it more powerful and enjoyable to use. Here are the highlights:

Major Enhancements

Superior Recognition Even on Challenging Game Fonts: New OCR Engine! We have replaced the core of the screen translation feature with a next-generation OCR engine that can recognize stylized and diverse fonts commonly found in games with much higher accuracy. This has both increased recognition quality and significantly sped up screen capture processes.

Fluid and Modern Settings Menu To address performance issues and freezes in the settings window, we have completely redesigned the interface. Now, managing your settings is easier and more pleasant with a much more responsive, modern, and clean menu design.



New Features and Conveniences

API Key Validation and Testing You can now instantly check the validity of your DeepL, Yandex, Microsoft, or OpenAI API keys with the "Verify" button added to the API Settings tab.

API Key Hide/Show You can now easily hide and show your API key by clicking the eye (👁️) icon next to the API key input fields.

First-Time Setup Warning If no saved API key is found when the application is run for the first time, a warning window is displayed, indicating that a key must be entered for the translation feature to work.

Improved and Draggable Translation Bubble The OCR translation bubble is now more user-friendly! You can close it anytime with the added close button (❌) and drag it anywhere on the screen with your mouse.



Improvements and Fixes