26 August 2025 Build 19746390 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed hover info not showing during mid-encounter card rewards
  • Disabled additional hover info during tutorial to avoid information overload
  • Fixed "Wake the Beast" not multiplying enemy strength

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 3747491
