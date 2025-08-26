Thank you, everyone! ːsteamhappyː

Hello everyone! Thank you for playing Silent Residence and experiencing Harry's story of his schizophrenia case! I want to share a small update for the main build of the game! Again, thank you, everyone, for playing Silent Residence!

Fixes

Spelling mistake corrections

Movement bug fixes

"Medications" achievement is properly implemented

"Officer Ramirez" achievement is properly implemented

New