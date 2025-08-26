Thank you, everyone! ːsteamhappyː
Hello everyone! Thank you for playing Silent Residence and experiencing Harry's story of his schizophrenia case! I want to share a small update for the main build of the game! Again, thank you, everyone, for playing Silent Residence!
Fixes
Spelling mistake corrections
Movement bug fixes
"Medications" achievement is properly implemented
"Officer Ramirez" achievement is properly implemented
New
Michelle's Body is now visible in the police scenario
Russian (ru) translation added thanks to Kobbo!
Changed files in this update