 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19746320 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you, everyone! ːsteamhappyː

Hello everyone! Thank you for playing Silent Residence and experiencing Harry's story of his schizophrenia case! I want to share a small update for the main build of the game! Again, thank you, everyone, for playing Silent Residence!

Fixes

  • Spelling mistake corrections

  • Movement bug fixes

  • "Medications" achievement is properly implemented

  • "Officer Ramirez" achievement is properly implemented

New

  • Michelle's Body is now visible in the police scenario

  • Russian (ru) translation added thanks to Kobbo!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3813471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link