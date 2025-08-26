🌍 New Content

5 new levels are now available on the third planet, set in a frozen environment.



The third and final hub has been added.



Crates containing ores can now be found throughout levels.



Added new sound effects for a richer atmosphere.



A special sound now plays when a new wave begins.



⚖️ Balancing & Gameplay

Enemy waves are back in the tutorial.



Tutorial enemies are now easier to help new players get started.



Improved visual effects.



New mechanic: hitting specific weak points mines ores faster.



Teslar Tower now correctly attacks the Dragon – and the Dragon responds as intended.



Blueprint table animations for towers are now faster.



The Logbook now displays in percentages how much more/less damage enemies take from strengths/weaknesses.



Juggernaut had a display error in the logbook.



Some of the texts in the logbook have been adjusted.



The worm enemy now comes directly out of the ground when the stomper attacks.



An enemy is now no longer stunned for as long.



Level 3: Fixed issues where ores could not be mined properly.



Level 4: Fire mushroom enemy now displays its fire ground effect correctly.



Level 9: Added proper map boundaries to prevent players from leaving the map.



Level 10: Water towers can no longer be placed on bridges.



🖥️ UI & Quality of Life

Fix: Enemies could previously be blocked by unfinished “ghost” barricades.



Build UI redesigned and moved to the lower right corner.



Endless/Campaign selection UI completely reworked.



Save game loading screen redesigned.



Tower selection visuals improved for better clarity.



Ore deposit UI visually polished.



Keybinding changes are now directly reflected on in-game button layouts.



Language selection is now more prominently highlighted in settings.



Crafting: Items are automatically placed into free inventory slots.

Selling:



Players can now specify the exact amount to sell.



Instant “Sell All” option added (no waiting).



Many in-game texts polished and improved.



🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where using emotes while selecting a level could cause errors.



Fixed a bug where some players could not unlock specific upgrades.



Save files can now be deleted correctly.



Improved footstep sounds on metal, sand, and ground surfaces.



🚀 Performance

General performance improvements across all hubs and levels.



📢 Developer Statement

Welcome! This patch introduces a brand-new planet with frosty challenges, tons of quality-of-life improvements, a fully reworked UI, exciting new features, and plenty of bug fixes.Thanks to all of you for the feedback – you’ve helped us make the game even better!We know you’re used to faster update cycles from us – this update took 2 full months to develop.The reason is simple: we didn’t just work on this patch. At the same time, we’ve been building the next major update, which is already close to release.Right now, you have access to the Campaign and the Endless Mode. But soon, we’ll be introducing a third game mode.This mode required us to reprogram nearly the entire core of the game, as it was never originally planned and turned out to be a huge technical challenge.We appreciate your patience and hope you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next. ❤️