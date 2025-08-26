- Fix for Idle mode getting stuck after a long period of time.
- Fixed Blessing of the Sloth should now trigger mushroom growth as stated in the tooltip. (Was accidently checking for the final blessing being active instead of the Sloth blessing)
August 26 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update