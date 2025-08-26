 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19746157 Edited 26 August 2025 – 21:19:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Idle mode getting stuck after a long period of time.
  • Fixed Blessing of the Sloth should now trigger mushroom growth as stated in the tooltip. (Was accidently checking for the final blessing being active instead of the Sloth blessing)

