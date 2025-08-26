 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19746085 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build ID: 19746085

Changes:

🪴 Planted crops are now visible to all players on a hosted server

🥕 Carrots and 🍉 Watermelon have been added as new plantable crops

🪂 Parachuting is back — currently available in singleplayer only

🐞 Minor improvements and fixes

Thanks for your continued support

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link