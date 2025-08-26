Build ID: 19746085
Changes:
🪴 Planted crops are now visible to all players on a hosted server
🥕 Carrots and 🍉 Watermelon have been added as new plantable crops
🪂 Parachuting is back — currently available in singleplayer only
🐞 Minor improvements and fixes
Thanks for your continued support
🌱 Patch 0.1.35 – Farming & Parachute Update
