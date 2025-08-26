Changelog

Major Features

New Chassis : Prototype Gun









New Augment : Magic Module



Arcane Imbuer, Thaumaturgic Battery, Three Wishes, Upon a Star, Projectile Portals, Terranin's Targeter.









New Breakthrough Tunings : Energy Cells, White-hot Ammunition, Eureka!, Armor-piercing Flechettes, Charging Circuits.

These will only appear at Level 15 while using the Prototype Gun.



These will only appear at Level 15 while using the Prototype Gun.





Characters now have one Reroll per run by default.





Minor Features

Crates and Capsules now appear on the Minimap once you discover them, and remain marked in every run until collected.









New and improved Boss introductions.









Added a warning when attempting to Banish an augment that still has available upgrade tiers.



You can now open the Gun Inspect screen from the Upgrade screen using the inspect hotkey.



You can now access the Gun Sell screen on the Home Ship with the Sell hotkey.



Screen Shake Sensitivity slider has been added to the Settings menu.



All Bzz Miniboss variants now display their gun and augments during the boss intro.



Home Ship door objectives now show the biome where that boss is located.



Steam Branch is now displayed in the About menu.



Changes

Helix and Tech Modules now have [Slowness] to help balance excessive lifetime scaling.



4RM5-D34L3R is now unlocked by default and no longer needs rescuing.



Gambler Pod rerolls have been renamed to 'Gambles' to differentiate them from global rerolls.



GT Ultralite Railgun art has been updated.



Icons for GT Ultralite Railgun related quests have been updated.



Bzz now has a magenta explosion when using its Explosive Magazine augment.



Bzz now has a magenta melee attack when using its Enchanted Bayonet augment.



Bee Gun has new shoot SFX.



Improved Candle visuals in the Bzz Arena.



Landmines now have a magenta explosion.



Miniboss/Boss health bar now no longer displays during their intro.



Improvements to Augment Stacks. Leadership Stacks are now displayed from your Drone indicated by the Drone icon.



Credits are no longer displayed on the HUD while in the Home Ship.



Updated to Unity 6000.0.54f1.



Significant performance improvements.



Localization improvements across all languages.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Railgun projectile sprite no longer changed based on the duration of the charge.



Fixed an issue where players could teleport out of bounds while using the Liftoff ability.



Fixed an issue where the player health bar could display a negative value upon dying.



Fixed an issue where purchasing Drone upgrades before opening the Drone Bay for the first time would cause it to use the incorrect default settings.



Fixed an issue where gun firing and reload sounds could be drastically louder or quieter depending on the chassis. Firing volumes are now more consistent across all chassis. Consider adjusting your audio settings if necessary.



Fixed an issue where Glass Eyeball Charm and its upgrades were only giving 0.8% Vision Range per meter of partner Vision Range instead of the listed 2%.



Fixed an issue where the upgraded versions of the Liftoff ability did not provide the correct Dodge Skill values.



Fixed an issue where the Neodymium Magnigrip caused the Buff Stack from Cobalt Magnigrip to disappear.



Fixed an issue where Bzz's Helmet incorrectly added 90% to Bullet Spread instead of correctly multiplying it by 0.9 to increase accuracy.



Fixed an issue where healing visual effects would not immediately disappear after collecting a Medic Pod.



Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

Thank You! ❤️

