Hey everyone, I’m Producer Wang. Today marks the official release of Love Begins with Goodbye, a day I’ve been looking forward to just as much as all of you. It’s been a year and nine months since I typed the first word of the script on Christmas Day in 2023. The development process was full of challenges—far more than I had imagined. But together with my team, we overcame every single one of them.

I also want to sincerely thank everyone for your patience. I’ve always been a huge fan of romance games—from Tokimeki Memorial, Memories Off, and CLANNAD, to Ever17, LovePlus, To the Moon, Love Is All Around, and Study Steady. These games have brought me countless moments of joy, heartbeat, and emotion, which is exactly why I was inspired to create a romance-themed game of my own.

And now, it’s finally here. I’m both nervous and excited, and I truly hope this game can bring players the same kind of experience I once had.

It’s currently 1:22 AM here in Norway—time for me to get some sleep. By the time I wake up tomorrow, I imagine many of you will have already finished certain character routes. I can’t wait to hear your thoughts, and I’ll carefully read every piece of feedback, good or bad.

Wishing my maiden work, Love Begins with Goodbye, brings you all a heart-fluttering romance journey!