 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19745873 Edited 27 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【优化&修复】
修复了无法跳成就的问题，部分成就需重新进入对应地点过一遍即可跳出。
修复了对话菜单ui不显示的问题。
优化了部分运行bug问题。

*当前存档系统依旧受缓存优化的影响有出现bug的可能（包括但不限于光标错误，读档位置不对，鼠标无法交互，运行缓慢导致画面卡住等）
请尽量少用，大部分的分支点都可通过[开始游戏-回忆公告栏]中直接读取跳转，直接读取不会影响游戏进度。

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3689661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link