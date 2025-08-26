【优化&修复】
修复了无法跳成就的问题，部分成就需重新进入对应地点过一遍即可跳出。
修复了对话菜单ui不显示的问题。
优化了部分运行bug问题。
*当前存档系统依旧受缓存优化的影响有出现bug的可能（包括但不限于光标错误，读档位置不对，鼠标无法交互，运行缓慢导致画面卡住等）
请尽量少用，大部分的分支点都可通过[开始游戏-回忆公告栏]中直接读取跳转，直接读取不会影响游戏进度。
2025.08.27 更新
