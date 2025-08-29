Bugfixes
- Switched tutorial UI grading image from heart to star
- Improved sensitivity range of virtual cursor
- Fixed scrolling through menu possible during cutscenes
- Fixed various smaller controller issues with UI navigation
Patch 1.3 - Controller bugfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2318801
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2318802
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update