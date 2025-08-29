 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19745827 Edited 29 August 2025 – 09:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
- Switched tutorial UI grading image from heart to star
- Improved sensitivity range of virtual cursor
- Fixed scrolling through menu possible during cutscenes
- Fixed various smaller controller issues with UI navigation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2318801
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2318802
  • Loading history…
