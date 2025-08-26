Seele Buzz Update Update with a completely revamped game system/version, reworked or changed mechanics, changes and improvements to:

• Enemy Physics

• Environment Object Physics

• Added missing sounds such as the weapon reload sound

• Widget/Hud Improvements

• Inventory Changed to the "Q" key

• Barrel Grabbing and Dropping

• New Enemy Faces

• Randomized Weather

• Dynamic Weather

• Dodge System

• Graphics

• Optimization

• Gore System

• Unreal 5.6 Performance

• Ray Tracing

• Lumen

• Reworked some enemies

• Added, improved, or changed map aesthetics

• Fixed the constant and unacceptable unexpected crash error from the previous Seele Buzz version when playing on any map.