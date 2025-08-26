Seele Buzz Update Update with a completely revamped game system/version, reworked or changed mechanics, changes and improvements to:
• Enemy Physics
• Environment Object Physics
• Added missing sounds such as the weapon reload sound
• Widget/Hud Improvements
• Inventory Changed to the "Q" key
• Barrel Grabbing and Dropping
• New Enemy Faces
• Randomized Weather
• Dynamic Weather
• Dodge System
• Graphics
• Optimization
• Gore System
• Unreal 5.6 Performance
• Ray Tracing
• Lumen
• Reworked some enemies
• Added, improved, or changed map aesthetics
• Fixed the constant and unacceptable unexpected crash error from the previous Seele Buzz version when playing on any map.
Zumbido Seele ReZumbido Seele Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2654431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update