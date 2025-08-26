 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19745811 Edited 26 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Seele Buzz Update Update with a completely revamped game system/version, reworked or changed mechanics, changes and improvements to:
• Enemy Physics
• Environment Object Physics
• Added missing sounds such as the weapon reload sound
• Widget/Hud Improvements
• Inventory Changed to the "Q" key
• Barrel Grabbing and Dropping
• New Enemy Faces
• Randomized Weather
• Dynamic Weather
• Dodge System
• Graphics
• Optimization
• Gore System
• Unreal 5.6 Performance
• Ray Tracing
• Lumen
• Reworked some enemies
• Added, improved, or changed map aesthetics
• Fixed the constant and unacceptable unexpected crash error from the previous Seele Buzz version when playing on any map.

