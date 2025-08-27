Pastel☆Parade is a fun and intuitive rhythm game.
The wait is over! Pastel☆Parade is available on Steam®!
There are more than 30 songs in the game—all totally original!✨
Embark on this colorful musical adventure with Amane and her friends!
Come ride the rhythm with us!🌈
Follow our official account at @PastelParadePR to get all the latest news on Pastel☆Parade!
■About Streaming
You can stream yourself playing Pastel☆Parade.
Please check the link below for our streaming guidelines.
🎉Pastel☆Parade is releasing today on Steam®!🎶
Update notes via Steam Community
Pastel☆Parade is a fun and intuitive rhythm game.