27 August 2025 Build 19745649 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pastel☆Parade is a fun and intuitive rhythm game.

The wait is over! Pastel☆Parade is available on Steam®!
There are more than 30 songs in the game—all totally original!✨
Embark on this colorful musical adventure with Amane and her friends!
Come ride the rhythm with us!🌈

Follow our official account at @PastelParadePR to get all the latest news on Pastel☆Parade!

■About Streaming
You can stream yourself playing Pastel☆Parade.
Please check the link below for our streaming guidelines.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2685840/view/512967159089987892

