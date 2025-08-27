Pastel☆Parade is a fun and intuitive rhythm game.



The wait is over! Pastel☆Parade is available on Steam®!

There are more than 30 songs in the game—all totally original!✨

Embark on this colorful musical adventure with Amane and her friends!

Come ride the rhythm with us!🌈



Follow our official account at @PastelParadePR to get all the latest news on Pastel☆Parade!



■About Streaming

You can stream yourself playing Pastel☆Parade.

Please check the link below for our streaming guidelines.

