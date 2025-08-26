 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19745546
Update notes via Steam Community
Controller support is still fucked beyond believe but its better. You can now have a controller plugged in and press something on your keyboard to go back to keyboard controls. If your controls are messed up first time around navigate with the keyboard to the control settings, switch to controller, press default and that should at least give you a head start. Again its all very messy but for testing its something at least.

Small bugfixes and updates happened.
- Void hunter now has their grapple animations
- The numbers show correctly on the quick select menu
- other small issues mentioned in discord have been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3772701
  • Loading history…
