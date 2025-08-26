Controller support is still fucked beyond believe but its better. You can now have a controller plugged in and press something on your keyboard to go back to keyboard controls. If your controls are messed up first time around navigate with the keyboard to the control settings, switch to controller, press default and that should at least give you a head start. Again its all very messy but for testing its something at least.



Small bugfixes and updates happened.

- Void hunter now has their grapple animations

- The numbers show correctly on the quick select menu

- other small issues mentioned in discord have been fixed