26 August 2025 Build 19745545 Edited 26 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the final Early Access Build. Next update will be full release.

Demo Released
-Play till day 4, and explore the first three dungeon levels for free.


Bugs Fixed
-Fixed Bomb bug, where bombs were not being depleted.

-Fixed Gargoyle Shooting Statues to slightly less accurate. (These are the level 12 homing shots)

-Made Dungeon Level 12 Boss power not as crazy.

-Changed Freeze time of Water after it's been hit by the Ice Wand.


Gameplay Adjustments
-Increased Iron Sword damage.

*Game Price will increase with next update, as it goes from EA to Full Release status.

