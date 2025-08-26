This is the final Early Access Build. Next update will be full release.



Demo Released

-Play till day 4, and explore the first three dungeon levels for free.





Bugs Fixed

-Fixed Bomb bug, where bombs were not being depleted.



-Fixed Gargoyle Shooting Statues to slightly less accurate. (These are the level 12 homing shots)



-Made Dungeon Level 12 Boss power not as crazy.



-Changed Freeze time of Water after it's been hit by the Ice Wand.





Gameplay Adjustments

-Increased Iron Sword damage.



*Game Price will increase with next update, as it goes from EA to Full Release status.