This is the final Early Access Build. Next update will be full release.
Demo Released
-Play till day 4, and explore the first three dungeon levels for free.
Bugs Fixed
-Fixed Bomb bug, where bombs were not being depleted.
-Fixed Gargoyle Shooting Statues to slightly less accurate. (These are the level 12 homing shots)
-Made Dungeon Level 12 Boss power not as crazy.
-Changed Freeze time of Water after it's been hit by the Ice Wand.
Gameplay Adjustments
-Increased Iron Sword damage.
*Game Price will increase with next update, as it goes from EA to Full Release status.
Galdia EA Final Build (Demo Released too)
