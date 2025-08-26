Backrooms Society 0.6.1

-Fixed Level 9 journal notes updating on the wrong step of the location calculator process

-Smilers should now break streetlamps

-Some UI tweaks to Level Info Screens

-Fixed padding issues with some contract texts

-Tweaked Improved miners hat light to make it less of an eyesore in the sewers and around water

-Fixed pathing through frontdoors for the entities that can fit

-Hopefully fixed clients in some cases spawning where they died

-Added a small secret treasure hunt with two new suits dedicated to some very special people.

