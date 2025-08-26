 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19745464 Edited 26 August 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Backrooms Society 0.6.1

-Fixed Level 9 journal notes updating on the wrong step of the location calculator process

-Smilers should now break streetlamps

-Some UI tweaks to Level Info Screens

-Fixed padding issues with some contract texts

-Tweaked Improved miners hat light to make it less of an eyesore in the sewers and around water

-Fixed pathing through frontdoors for the entities that can fit

-Hopefully fixed clients in some cases spawning where they died

-Added a small secret treasure hunt with two new suits dedicated to some very special people.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2304621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link