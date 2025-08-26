Backrooms Society 0.6.1
-Fixed Level 9 journal notes updating on the wrong step of the location calculator process
-Smilers should now break streetlamps
-Some UI tweaks to Level Info Screens
-Fixed padding issues with some contract texts
-Tweaked Improved miners hat light to make it less of an eyesore in the sewers and around water
-Fixed pathing through frontdoors for the entities that can fit
-Hopefully fixed clients in some cases spawning where they died
-Added a small secret treasure hunt with two new suits dedicated to some very special people.
Changed files in this update