- A rare softlock after completing both the Education and Cosmetics departments has been fixed.
- During video puzzles, the confirm button is new greyed out if the footage hasn't been zoomed in yet.
Patch Notes for v1.6.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3379361
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3379362
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update