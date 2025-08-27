 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19745401 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:19:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • A rare softlock after completing both the Education and Cosmetics departments has been fixed.
  • During video puzzles, the confirm button is new greyed out if the footage hasn't been zoomed in yet.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3379361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3379362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link